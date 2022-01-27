First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 6,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,262. The firm has a market cap of $222.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $23.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $172,280. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

