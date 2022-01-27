First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 591,034 shares.The stock last traded at $37.96 and had previously closed at $39.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,266,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

