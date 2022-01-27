First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) were down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 340,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 237,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.