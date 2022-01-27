First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 18.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

