First Northwest Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 733.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $208.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.25. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $30,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

