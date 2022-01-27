First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 844.4% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FPAFY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.
First Pacific Company Profile
