First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.73% of First Republic Bank worth $248,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $167.31 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

