First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,216 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $565,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $377,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $373,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 65,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $217.16 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.56 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.58 and a 200-day moving average of $293.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.32.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

