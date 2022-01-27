First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 897 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $503,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 226,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $157.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $153.29 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

