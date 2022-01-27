First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cigna by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 779,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,517,000 after acquiring an additional 202,646 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cigna by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 232,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cigna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after acquiring an additional 157,037 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.45 and a 200 day moving average of $216.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

