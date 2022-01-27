First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $142.67 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.91 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.00.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

