First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $178.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $151.95 and a twelve month high of $201.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.91 and its 200 day moving average is $186.09.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

