First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 137,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.34. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

