First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,432 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.