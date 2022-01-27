First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,563 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of UGI worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 52.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 6.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

