First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 170,844 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,844 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.