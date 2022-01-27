First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 21,234 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in MetLife by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shares of MET opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

