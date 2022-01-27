First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,752 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,165 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 84.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day moving average of $287.91. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $132.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.36.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

