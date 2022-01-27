First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $403.23 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.96.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

