First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.16 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.