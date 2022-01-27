First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.87 Million Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 129.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,312 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MGM Growth Properties worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 99,590 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 50.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,104,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.47. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

