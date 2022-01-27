First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after buying an additional 839,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,931,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $17.88 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

