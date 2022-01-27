First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.