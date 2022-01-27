First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $318.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

