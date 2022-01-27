First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.51 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $133.39 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

