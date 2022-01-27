First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.54 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 254.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,568 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.