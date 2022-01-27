First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 1.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of RTM stock opened at $167.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day moving average of $170.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $136.28 and a one year high of $184.18.

