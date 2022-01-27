First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 300,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,413 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of ELS opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

