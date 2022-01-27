First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $119.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.