First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

