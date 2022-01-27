First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $78.20 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.47.

