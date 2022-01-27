First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

