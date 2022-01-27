First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,267,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,244,000 after purchasing an additional 320,657 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 561,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 309,327 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

