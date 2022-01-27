First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IMCG opened at $61.74 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.23.

