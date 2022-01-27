First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,917 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 319.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.68.

FTNT stock opened at $271.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.50 and a 200-day moving average of $312.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

