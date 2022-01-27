First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,472 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Generac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.26.

Generac stock opened at $265.19 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.21 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

