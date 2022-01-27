First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Roku by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Roku by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.92 and a 200-day moving average of $299.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.47 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

