First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after purchasing an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,619,000 after acquiring an additional 292,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 264,405 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after acquiring an additional 236,011 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,712,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 132.08 and a beta of 0.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

