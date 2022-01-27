First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 114,820 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,820 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

PENN opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.