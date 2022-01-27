First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 809.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.43. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.