First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,389 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.97.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $630.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $669.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

