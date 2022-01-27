First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,996 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,443 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.65.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $156.02 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.