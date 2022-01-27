First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,030 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,571 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,911.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter.

PFM stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

