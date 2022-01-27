First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 1,862.5% in January

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 1,862.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.46. 17,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,720. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,893,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,999,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.