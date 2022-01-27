First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 1,862.5% in January

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 1,862.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.46. 17,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,720. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
