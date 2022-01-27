First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 2,166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,209,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,785,000 after acquiring an additional 231,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 4,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $27.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

