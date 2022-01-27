First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 4,040.0% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 4,040.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.836 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMS. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 41,416 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000.

