First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 4,040.0% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 4,040.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $50.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.836 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
