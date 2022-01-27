First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 1,596.2% from the December 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 671,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,949. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.76 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.