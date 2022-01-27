First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 1,596.2% from the December 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 671,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,949. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.76 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
