First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 245,572 shares.The stock last traded at $57.22 and had previously closed at $56.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 378,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

