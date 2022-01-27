First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the December 31st total of 836,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

NXTG traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.232 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.