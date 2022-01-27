First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 10,922.2% in January

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 10,922.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 177,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $79.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

